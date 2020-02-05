Sourav Ganguly impressed with Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI ton against New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Sourav Ganguly was impressed with Shreyas Iyer after the youngster slammed his first ODI century during the game against New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI hundred impressed BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who lauded India's No. 4 for his effort.

Iyer, aged 25, slammed 103 from 107 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and a six to help India post 347/4 while batting first against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hamilton.

However, a brilliant unbeaten century from Ross Taylor and fifties from Kiwi stand-in skipper Tom Latham and opener Henry Nicolls ensured the hosts won by four wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"It's his first century. Very nice," Ganguly said at Eden Gardens on a day Avishek Dalmiya and his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly were elected unopposed as the Cricket Association Bengal (CAB) president and secretary respectively.

The 38-year-old Avishek became the youngest CAB president, a position which lay vacant after Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI chief. Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish became secretary.