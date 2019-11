India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Watch IND vs BAN live cricket match online on Hotstar

India vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Watch IND vs BAN live cricket match online on SonyLIV

India have gone in with a young team for this series, giving rest to regular captain Virat Kohli as the big news for the T20I leg while their counterparts are without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal . Mohammad Saifuddin is also missing, so in all, this Bangladeshi squad looks really inexperienced. This particular series is a great chance for the newbies like Shivam Dube to shine while the bowlers will also look to make their presence felt.

When is India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I?

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I will be played on November 3 (Sunday).

When will India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I start?

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will start at 07:00 PM IST

Where is India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I being played?

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Online?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I live cricket streaming match online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live TV Telecast?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

What are the squads for India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam