Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: New-look India set to take on depleted Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: TOSS AT 6:30 PM

India take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In the absence of first-team captain Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma will take charge of the side. There will also be new faces in the side as Shivam Dube is set to make his debut in the first game, with Sanju Samson also in the squad after his impressive performances in the domestic setup. For Bangladesh, however, newcomers were forced into the side as Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years after failing to report corrupt approaches. Mahmudullah will lead the side in his absence, as Tamim Iqbal was also ruled out of the side with an injury. Here, you can follow the live, ball-by-ball updates of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) live.

18.04 IST: Shivam Dube is all set to make his international debut at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Yesterday, he praised Dube for his domestic performances, insisting that Dube was one of the most sought-after players in the IPL auction. [READ]

17.54 IST: We're still 36 minutes away from the toss for the first match. In the pre-match conference, Rohit Sharma addressed the key areas Team India will focus on in the T20I series - which include his major target as the skipper. [READ]

17.45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi! Amidst significant speculations, the match is eventually taking place, and both the sides have reached the stadium. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli, while Mahmudullah is the captain of Bangladesh after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years following failure to report corrupt approaches.

Brief Preview: The youngsters on the fringes will line up for another World Twenty20 audition while a few seniors will try to get back into the groove when firm-favourite India take on Bangladesh in the series-opener in Delhi on Sunday. The ban imposed on Bangladesh's iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just before the tour has hogged the limelight in the build-up to the three-match series, as Mahmudullah leads the side which is also without opener Tamim Iqbal. The rising levels of smog in Delhi remained a key part of the pre-match press conferences as well, but both the sides will nevertheless take the field on November 3. (FULL PREVIEW)