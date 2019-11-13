India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin set to become 3rd Indian spinner to achieve this feat

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES R Ashwin set to become 3rd Indian spinner to achieve this feat

R Ashwin is on the verge of adding another feather to his cap as India prepare to host Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, which is also a part of the World Test Championship, starting on Thursday. The second Test starting on November 22 at Eden Gardens is also set to be historic as it will be the first-ever Day-Night Test that will be played by India.

Ashwin on his part can also join Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in the list of taking 250 Test wickets at home. He will only became the third ever Indian to reach the milestone.

Kumble has 350 wickets at home while Harbhajan has 265. Ashwin currently stands at 249.

Overall, Ashwin is fourth in the list of most wickets for India in Test cricket. Kumble stands tall at 619 while Kapil Dev is second with 434 scalps to his name. Harbhajan is third with 417 while the Tamil Nadu tweaker has 357 wickets to his name in red-ball cricket.

Recently, Ashwin was left out in West Indies as Ravindra Jadeja played ahead of him in the two Tests. Ashwin, however, came back into the side against South Africa in the three-match Test series and picked up 15 wickets from 3 matches including a fivE-for and four-for each.

The first Test of the two-match series starts on November 14 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.