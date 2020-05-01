ICC Rankings: Australia dethrone India to become no.1 in Tests, Kohli and co. lose top spot after 2016

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In the ICC Rankings released on Friday, India have slipped to third spot in the Test rankings, with Australia becoming the new no.1 side.

Australia have become the new no.1 side in the longest format of the game after the ICC released the latest rankings on their official website. Team India, who have been no.1 in Tests since 2016, has now slipped to third position in the rankings.

New Zealand, who completed a 2-0 whitewash over Virat Kohli and co. in March, are now second. While Australia are on 116 points, only a difference of one point separates them from second-placed New Zealand. A similar point-difference separates the Kiwis and India.

No.1 teams in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings:



Tests ➡️ Australia

ODIs ➡️ England

T20Is ➡️ Australia



Lastest rankings 👉 https://t.co/AeaYDWqlfh pic.twitter.com/uv9hTGkN3L — ICC (@ICC) May 1, 2020

India continue to lead in the World Test Championship table, however. The side has 360 points, while Australia follows at the second spot with 296 points.

In ODIs, England have increased the lead over second-placed India from six to eight points. New Zealand remain at the third place -- three points behind India.

Australia have also reached the top of the T20I Rankings -- the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2011. Pakistan, who held the spot since January 2018, have slipped to fourth spot.

India have climbed one place to third position, while England moved to the second spot.

