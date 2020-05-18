Image Source : GETTY IMAGES They don’t take emotional decisions: Gautam Gambhir reveals success mantra of Mumbai Indians

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir revealed the success mantra of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai franchise is the most successful team in the IPL history with four title victories, most by any.

Gambhir claimed that Mumbai Indians don't take emotional decisions which help the team in a positive way.

“They don’t take emotional decisions. They take practical decisions and in sports, when you’re making a strong decision, there shouldn’t be any place for emotions,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

In the initial seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians struggled to enter the Play-Offs stage, but the team management took some tough decisions, which rejuvenated the franchise. Rohit Sharma's appointment as captain of the team, changed Mumbai's record in IPL as they won four titles under his leadership. The Mumbai franchise is famous for roping in the best in the team management as Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene is their coach. While batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was appointed as the mentor of the team, after he retired from the IPL.

Gambhir also gave huge credit of Mumbai's success to their scouts, who picked Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya from nowhere.

“If you see, dropping Ricky Ponting as a captain, giving it to Rohit Sharma,” Gambhir expressed. “Plus, I think their scouts have been absolutely phenomenal. Picking Jasprit Bumrah from nowhere, picking Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya from nowhere. We don’t give enough credit to the scouts. Look at what they’ve achieved. Look at their squad… I think theirs is the strongest squad that’s ever been in any IPL so far.”

Earlier, Krunal Pandya also revealed how it was former India and Mumbai Indians coach John Wright who had scouted him and Hardik and brought them to play for Mumbai Indians. Krunal revealed Wright scouted him from Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy where the brother duo was playing for Baroda.

"Coach John Wright spotted me and Hardik, and he saw that these two brothers are good talents - they can both bat and bowl. So from thereon, he followed us up, and our lives changed. I feel the letter that I threw away worked in my favour. If I hadn't played in the trial matches, our lives will be quite different,"? he revealed.

