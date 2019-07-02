From one southpaw to another: Yuvraj Singh posts brilliant message for Rishabh Pant

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Rishabh Pant scored 48 off 40 balls against Bangladesh to smoothen the Indian innings after the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

Rishabh Pant was at his explosive-best during his innings against Bangladesh, as he scored 48 off 40 deliveries to stabilize the Indian innings after Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were dismissed in a single over.

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has now posted a message for the batsman as he continued on his exploits in Edgbaston.

The veteran Indian left-hander said that India may have found the new number four in Rishabh Pant, and that the side needs to groom him for the future.

"I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let’s groom him properly yeah ! @RishabPant777," Yuvraj wrote.

Yuvraj, who announced his retirement last month, earlier tipped Rishabh Pant to continue his legacy.

"He scored two test hundreds away - in Australia and England. He has a lot of potential. He has it in him to be a very attacking and match winning left hander. I am really looking forward to seeing him in the next few years," Yuvraj had said.

Rishabh Pant made his World Cup debut in India's game against England, and made an impressive cameo of 32 while coming at number four. However, he couldn't steer India to victory in the game.

Ahead of the game against Bangladesh, there were discussions over Dhoni being promoted up the order due to relatively slower pace of batting, but Rishabh Pant continued at number 4, and made it count with his bat.