Faf du Plessis suggests isolation period to host T20 World Cup this year

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes that a two-week isolation period before and after the T20 World Cup could be a solution to host the tournament. The premier global tournament is currently under doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cricketers have been significantly active on their social media profiles ever since the sport came to a halt due to COVID-19. du Plessis, too, made the suggestion during a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled for October-November later this year. There have been suggestions to postpone the tournament from certain individuals of authority -- including active cricketers.

"I am not sure... reading that travelling is going to be an issue for lots of countries and they are talking about December or January. But even if Australia is not affected like other countries, to get people from Bangladesh, South Africa or India where there is more danger, obviously it's a health risk to them," du Plessis said.

"But you can go in before the tournament (for) two weeks isolation and then play the tournament and afterwards two weeks isolation. But I don't know when South Africa will open their travel ban because we can't go there like old days on boats."

Earlier, Australian opener David Warner was pessimistic about the T20 World Cup going as per the schedule.

"The ICC World Cup will not go ahead here by the looks of it. It will be difficult to get everyone (16 teams) together," he had said to Rohit Sharma during a live chat on Instagram.

Earlier, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has already been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally scheduled to start on March 29.

