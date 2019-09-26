Dhoni should've batted higher up in 2019 World Cup semifinal: Yuvraj Singh

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh has expressed his surprise at MS Dhoni's batting position in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, insisting that he should've batted higher up in the order.

MS Dhoni’s batting position in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand became a talking point for a good few weeks. The former Indian captain came in to bat at number seven, even after the collapse of the top-order.

Many argued that Dhoni’s presence at number four or five could’ve smoothened the Indian innings after the early blow, but Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik were sent before the Indian wicketkeeper.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who shared the dressing room with Dhoni for many years across all the formats of the game, has now expressed surprise at his batting position as well.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Yuvraj insisted that he should’ve batted much higher.

“I was very surprised that MS came in to bat at No. 7. I felt that he should have batted higher being the most experienced. I don't know what the team management thought. Anyway, it's done now,” said Yuvraj.

The legendary southpaw also said that the team management’s failure to solve the dilemma around the number four position played a big part in their unsuccessful World Cup campaign.

“Before the WC, we lost to Australia and Rayudu had a bad tournament and suddenly Vijay Shankar came in,” Yuvraj began.

“The selectors should have understood the importance of the No. 4 position, especially in England. Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant didn't have that experience. Dinesh Karthik was an experienced guy but was sitting out and suddenly goes to bat in the semis.

“So I really didn't understand the thinking. I think that was the main reason why India didn't win the WC. I thought India and England were the best teams and there is no reason that India shouldn't have played the final.”