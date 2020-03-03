Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Live Streaming Cricket, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Watch BAN vs ZIM online on Hotstar

After a brilliant victory in the first ODI, Bangladesh will aim to seal the series in the second ODI when they take on Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Bangladesh secured a 169-run victory over a hapless Zimbabwe in the first ODI, as Liton Das ' century steered the hosts to victory. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, stream live cricket on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI will start on March 3 (Tuesday).

When will Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match start?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI live cricket match will start at 02.00 PM.

Where is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match being played?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI is being played in Sylhet.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI on Star Sports, Gazi TV.

What are the playing XI for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI?

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams(c), Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das(w), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain