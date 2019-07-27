Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian skipper Meg Lanning registers highest individual score in Women's T20I

Australia women cricket team continued their dominating show over the England women's team on Friday. In the opening game of three-match T20I series, Aussie skipper Meg Lanning slammed unbeaten 133 runs in just 66 balls to register the highest T20I score in Women's T20I. Australia beat England by a huge margin 93 runs to start the series on a high note.

Lanning smashed 17 fours and seven magnificent sixes in her unbeaten innings that led Australia team to 226/3 in 20 overs while batting first. It is also the highest T20I score of the Australian team and fifth overall in Women’s cricket.

The Aussie skipper also surpassed the tally of West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and India’s Mithali Raj to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20Is. With the scintillating century, Lanning has scored 2,448 runs from 86 matches.

Chasing a huge target of 227, England women's team were off to a bad start with both the openers Wyatt and Amy Allen Jones departed on a duck.

The Aussies have already won the three-match ODI series by 3-0 and the only Test match was ended in a draw. The remaining two T20I matches will be played on July 28 and July 31.