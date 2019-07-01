2019 World Cup: Indians baffled, Englishmen rejoice after Dhoni, Jadhav's approach against England

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indians baffled, Englishmen rejoice at Dhoni, Jadhav's approach against England

England handed India their first loss in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday as the home side emerged victorious by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

Chasing 338, India could only manage 306/5 and their slow batting towards the end left half the world preplexed.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's slow batting once again came under scrutiny and became the talk of the town as the wicket-keeper batsman was seen playing in his own pace despite India needing more than 10 runs per over when he walked in.

The 37-year-old managed to score 42 runs from 31 balls, but he was clearly seen not looking for boundaries in the final overs. This approach by the former captain is being widely scrutinised on Twitter.

"If there was any team that had the ability to stop India's winning run, it was England. Dhoni's approach in the last few overs, however, was baffling," former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. 🤔 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

Last 10 overs 72 /1. Would have been happier with 290 all out than 306/5. So important to analyse stats n not take them on face value. Credit to #eng for bouncing back so strongly #ENGvIND #CWC19 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) June 30, 2019

Good evening India 👍👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2019

Lots have said, ‘the team that beats India, will win the CWC’... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 30, 2019

Dhoni and Kedar eating dot balls today. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/S8r1ZxzZta — Neeta Ambani Fan (@Neetahoon) June 30, 2019

Indians watching dhoni play last 5 overs pic.twitter.com/PzbKkgVaxE — E. (@EngineeRoholic) June 30, 2019

Dhoni ko orange nahi, yellow T-shirt pehna do. Phir dekho.#ENGvCSK — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) June 30, 2019