2019 World Cup: Indians baffled, Englishmen rejoice after Dhoni, Jadhav's approach against England

Monday, July 01, 2019
     
MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's approach towards the end of the game left everyone stunned in India's chase of 338 against England.

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2019 8:45 IST
England handed India their first loss in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday as the home side emerged victorious by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

Chasing 338, India could only manage 306/5 and their slow batting towards the end left half the world preplexed.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's slow batting once again came under scrutiny and became the talk of the town as the wicket-keeper batsman was seen playing in his own pace despite India needing more than 10 runs per over when he walked in.

The 37-year-old managed to score 42 runs from 31 balls, but he was clearly seen not looking for boundaries in the final overs. This approach by the former captain is being widely scrutinised on Twitter.

"If there was any team that had the ability to stop India's winning run, it was England. Dhoni's approach in the last few overs, however, was baffling," former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

