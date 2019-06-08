Image Source : AP 2019 World Cup, Match 12: Shakib Al Hasan slams his 8th ODI century against England

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan slammed his 8th ODI century against England in Match 12 of the 2019 World Cup in Cardiff. Shakib led from the front after England posted a gigantic 386/6 on the board after being put to bat on Saturday.

England finally got the breakthrough they were in search for by claiming the prized wicket of Shakib, who fell on 121. His innings included 12 fours and 1 six.

Bangladesh lost Soumya Sarkar (2) early, which was followed by Tamim Iqbal (19) who was removed by Mark Wood. From there on, Shakib took over the precedence and led Bangladesh forward in the 387-chase.

Jofra Archer took the first wicket, of Sarkar with a ball that clipped off the bails and flew some 50 meters straight over the boundary rope. The England paceman also fired down the fastest delivery of the World Cup at 95 mph (153 kph).

Earlier, Jason Roy smashed an umpire to the ground and Bangladesh's bowlers to all corners of Sophia Gardens in his 121-ball 153 to lead England to a tournament-high 386-6 at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

The explosive opening batsman posted his ninth century in one-day internationals and reached the milestone in bizarre fashion. Watching the ball dribble for four because of a misfield, Roy — jogging leisurely between the wickets — accidentally ran straight into unsuspecting West Indian umpire Joel Wilson.

A shaken Wilson took a while to get to his feet, as England's players looked on from the balcony of the team's dressing room with laughter and then in apparent concern. A doctor came onto the field to carry out a concussion test on Wilson, who was deemed OK to continue.

Roy carried on his assault on the Bangladesh attack, bringing up his 150 with three successive sixes — one going 97 meters, over the longest boundary — before attempting a fourth and miscuing Mehedi Hasan to cover. It was the second-highest World Cup score by an England batsman, falling just short of Andrew Strauss' 158 against India in 2011, and the biggest so far at this tournament.