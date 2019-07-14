2019 World Cup Final: Lockie Ferguson takes a blinder to dismiss England captain Eoin Morgan

Image Source : AP England are put under pressure after Lockie Ferguson took a stunning catch to remove their captain, Eoin Morgan in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Ferguson, who had just finished his spell, put in a stunning effort in the field to remove Morgan.

Morgan danced down the track and Neesham bowled it short and wide outside off. The skipper slapped it but did not keep it down. It seemed as if, it would fall safe but Ferguson in the deep ran in, dived forward and took a blinder.

Earlier, England wobbled in their chase of 242, as they lost Roy, Bairstow and Root early.

One ball after charging Colin de Grandhomme and missing, Joe Root got stuck on the crease and edged a wide delivery by the New Zealand allrounder to wicketkeeper Tom Latham for 7 off 30 balls.

Jonny Bairstow then edged onto his stumps off Lockie Ferguson for a 55-ball 36.