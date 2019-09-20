NASA is going to moon, on most powerful rocket ever | Video

In what can be termed as the next chapter of human space exploration, NASA is all set to embark on human mission to moon, 50 years after it first successful moon mission. Indiatvnews.com brings to you a fascinating story of NASA's plan to stay on moon till 2024.
Highlights of NASA's moon 2024 mission:
- NASA says this time they have the capability to land anywhere on moon
- NASA is going to moon to stay by 2024
- The new moon mission to have much more payload than ever
- NASA is developing a rocket that it says the most powerful
- NASA has named it SLS - Space Launch System
- This system is developed to the needs of deep space
- THis will be a human mission
- The lander on the mission will be capable of landing anywhere on moon's surface
- NASA calls it next chapter of human space exploration
VIDEO: NASA's moon 2024 mission
ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction: ISRO
ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2: How is ISRO trying to communicate with Vikram Lander