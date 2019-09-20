Stay well, Vikram

A cold night is descending fast on the moon where lies Vikram Lander, part of India's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 mission. With each passing moment, temperatures are gradually plunging and will go down to minus 200 degrees Celsius soon. September 21 is just a day away. ISRO will have to establish contact with Vikram Lander before that, otherwise...it may fall silent forever. The moon region tomorrow on will enter into a lunar night, making it impossible for Vikram Lander to get any sunlight to generate power.

The clock is ticking. Time is running. Chances are slim. We may never be able to strike communication with Vikram Lander if not today. Even if Vikram managed survival during its September 7 lunar descent while losing contact with the earth, Vikram Lander's instruments will be frozen out of operation during the cold lunar night of September 21.

What is ISRO hinting at? Lets' understand:

September 7, 2019: Vikram Lander lost communication during its final descent to the moon. The Indian Space Agency, ISRO, said it is analysing as to why did Vikram Lander go incommunicado.

September 8, 2019: ISRO said it has found the location of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander but contact is yet to be established.

September 17, 2019: After remaining tight-lipped for ten days, ISRO posted a cryptic tweet: "Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward — propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!"

This, of course, sounded like the entire mission had come to an end.

September 19, 2019: A breather did come in with ISRO saying that Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is continuing to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. However, uncertainty clearly loomed over the status of Vikram Lander as the Indian Space Agency maintained that the National Committee of academicians and ISRO experts is "analysing" the cause of communication loss.

Regardless of what may happen tomorrow, the world will never forget India's ambitious moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2. It is up there, doing what it should, performing experiments, and enlightening one and all with its findings. Even as the temperatures may not be conducive for Vikram Lander September 21 onward, hopes will always remain pinned wishing for some whimsical Bollywood-like perfect THE END.

STAY WELL, VIKRAM

Try and get back to crores waiting for you.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2: How is ISRO trying to communicate with Vikram Lander

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2 orbiter performing scheduled science experiments: ISRO

ALSO READ | NASA's Deep Space Network beaming radio frequency to Lander Vikram