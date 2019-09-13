NASA's deep space network beaming radio frequency to Lander Vikram

Of course, India is leaving no stone unturned to establish communication with Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander that went silent on September 7 during the moon mission. ISRO is doing its level best to strike contact with Vikram Lander that it has spotted on the lunar surface. ISRO is making efforts to establish link with Vikram lander via Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu near Bengaluru. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) too has joined in to help the Indian Space Research Organisation.

How is NASA helping ISRO in its quest to communicate with Vikram Lander:

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is sending radio signals to Vikram Lander to help ISRO establish communication. According to astronomer Scott Tilley, who found American weather satellite IMAGE in 2018 that was believed to be lost, said NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) has been beaming radio frequency to Vikram Lander. He said his station will continue to monitor for signals from Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander as long as NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) continues to search for it. He further said that chances of his amateur station hearing a potential signal from Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander are slim.

As NASA DSN operator mentioned yesterday on Twitter, the effort being made to communicate is standard procedure after an anomalous mission event like this. While there is always hope and that drives the search the prognosis of hearing from Vikram Lander is not good.

Meanwhile, US space agency's DSN operator Richard Stephenson too confirmed that the network is helping secure a communication link with Vikram Lander.

What is NASA's Deep Space Network?

NASA's Deep Space Network is said to be the largest and most sensitive scientific telecommunications system in the world. NASA's international array of giant radio antennas, the Deep Space Network, DSN, supports interplanetary spacecraft missions and a few that orbit Earth. The Deep Space Network is operated by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) which also operates many of the agency's interplanetary robotic space missions.

Canberra Deep Space Communications Complex, located outside Canberra, Australia, is one of the three complexes which comprise NASA's Deep Space Network.

NASA's Deep Space Network provides radar and radio astronomy observations that improve our understanding of the solar system and the larger universe. The antennas of the Deep Space Network are the indispensable link to explorers venturing beyond Earth. They provide the crucial connection for commanding our spacecraft and receiving their never before seen images and scientific information on Earth.

NASA's Deep Space Network: Image of Canberra Deep Space Communications Complex

