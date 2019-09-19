Image Source : FILE Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is continuing to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction, ISRO said in its latest update on Twitter. On Vikram Lander's communication loss, the Indian space agency said a National committee of academicians and ISRO experts is analysing the cause behind it.

Early on September 7, Vikram, while on its descent to soft land on the Moon's south polar region, lost communication. However, the next day ISRO said it spotted Vikram on the lunar surface.

#Chandrayaan2 Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. More details on https://t.co/Tr9Gx4RUHQ

Meanwhile, the National committee of academicians and ISRO experts is analysing the cause of communication loss with #VikramLander — ISRO (@isro) September 19, 2019

What is the status of Chandrayaan-2

All Payloads of orbiter are powered

ISRO, the Indian Space agency, said all payloads or Chandrayaan-2 are powered. The update from ISRO comes amid a suspense over the September 21 deadline for regaining contact with Vikram lander.

Initial trials for orbiter Payloads are completed successfully

ISRO said the initial trials for orbiter payloads have been completed successfully. This is one among the five updates ISRO gave out today on the status of Chandrayaan-2.

Performance of all orbiter payloads is satisfactory

In what came as a breather, ISRO said the performance of all orbiter payloads was observed to be satisfactory.

​Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction

ISRO said the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is continuing to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction.

Committee, experts analysing cause of communication loss with Vikram Lander

On the most eagerly awaited issue of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander, ISRO said a national level committee consisting of academicians and ISRO experts are analyzing the cause of communication loss with lander.

