Woman dies by suicide after jumping from Noida Sector 18 multi-level car parking

Noida:

A woman died by suicide at the multi-level car parking facility in Noida's busy Sector 18 area on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Seetu Talwar. After being informed about the incident, police contacted her family, who said she had been struggling with depression for a long time. According to her relatives, she had also attempted suicide on two earlier occasions.

Police said they are examining all aspects of the case and have carried out a detailed inspection of the parking complex as part of the investigation.

Noida's busiest markets

The incident took place in Sector 18, one of Noida's most popular shopping and commercial hubs that attracts visitors from across Delhi-NCR every day. The incident led to panic among people present in the area before police reached the spot and began their inquiry.

Officials said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway. Investigators are also reviewing available evidence to establish the sequence of events. During the initial inquiry, Seetu Talwar's family told police that she had been dealing with depression for a prolonged period. They also stated that she had previously tried to end her life twice.

Police have not indicated any suspicion of foul play so far and said the investigation will continue to determine all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Series of similar cases in Noida

The latest incident comes months after a similar case was reported from a residential society in Noida Sector 100, where a 46-year-old woman, identified as Parul Agrawal, died by suicide. Her family had also said she was experiencing depression and mental stress.

Earlier, in January 2026, another suicide case was reported from a housing society in Sector 104, where a man identified as Anil Garg died after leaving behind a note stating that he was struggling with personal issues.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)