Comet NEOWISE now visible from earth, if missed, no sighting for 7,000 years | Photos, videos

Image Source : SEáN DORAN (@_THESEANING) TWITTER Comet NEOWISE rises with the dawn, viewed from International Space Station (ISS).

Comet NEOWISE is now visible from Earth and will remain visible for the next 20, given weather permits sky-watchers once in a lifetime opportunity. Comet NEOWISE which is visible now and can be viewed via naked eyes, will not be visible after this current period for over 7000 years.

As comet NEOWISE can be viewed from earth, Seán Doran, a Twitter user shared a breathtaking view of Comet NEOWISE that can give you goosebumbs. Take a look at the video.

Here it is in real time / 4k https://t.co/0BY3K54SqR pic.twitter.com/OEna1BlIMy — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) July 12, 2020

Another photo of Comet NEOWISE has been shared on Twitter by Mark McCaughrean, who is a senior Advisor for Science & Exploration at the European Space Agency. Sharing the photo, Mark said, "Technology, eh? Who needs an SLR when you can just hold your iPhone 11 on a tripod with your thumb & get this in one shot? Thumbs up. #CometNEOWISE with NLCs at #Wassenaar beach at 3am last night."

Technology, eh? Who needs an SLR when you can just hold your iPhone 11 on a tripod with your thumb & get this in one shot? 👍#CometNEOWISE with NLCs at #Wassenaar beach at 3am last night.



(p.s. of course the SLR is better, as I’ll prove with some other pix later, but still 😳) pic.twitter.com/KXGqMchq2a — Mark McCaughrean (@markmccaughrean) July 12, 2020

One more view of Comet NEOWISE was shared by NASA on Twitter. The space agency while sharing a picture said, "A faint view of Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) before sunrise, upper left, over Washington, DC."

💫A faint view of Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) before sunrise, upper left, over Washington, DC. More 📷: https://t.co/LVyafZweKZ



What is a comet, anyway? What do they look like up close? https://t.co/nnki5IevCJ#cometNEOWISE pic.twitter.com/Aa21palByM — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) July 12, 2020

Comet NEOWISE to remain visible for 20 days

Starting from July 14, C/2020 F3 (also called NEOWISE), discovered on March 27, will be clearly visible in the north-western sky. It will be visible after sunset for around 20 minutes for the next 20 days. People can observe it from naked eyes, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Odisha has informed.

When will Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 will be closest to earth

Comet NEOWISE will be nearest to earth on July 22. NEOWISE comet which takes around 6,800 years to complete one round around its orbit, on July 22 will be at a distance of 103 million kilometers (64 million miles) from Earth.

