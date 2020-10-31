Blue Moon on Halloween tonight: Live Streaming, when and where to watch online

Image Source : FILE FILE

Many countries across the world will witness a Blue Moon tonight. The rare phenomenon coincides with Halloween, making it spookier than ever. The October 31 'Blue Moon', will be the second full moon in a month. The first full moon of the month was seen on October 1. The usual monthly lunar phenomenon is that every month has one full moon and a new moon. However, only unusual occasions see the same month getting two full moons. Whenever there are two full moons in a calendar month, the second full moon is called the Blue Moon.

Halloween Blue Moon online: When to watch

The Blue Moon will be visible in India on October 31 at 8.19 pm. People from both North America and South America will witness the event as well as Africa, all of Europe and much of Asia.

Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Halloween Blue Moon online tonight

To watch the lunar event online, all you need is an internet-enabled computer, tablet or smartphone. Here are the options to watch Blue Moon Live Streaming on Halloween night.

Italy's Virtual Telescope Project

When was the last blue moon in a month with 30 days

The last Blue Moon in a month with 30 days was on June 30, 2007

When is the next blue moon in a month with 30 days

The next one Blue Moon in a month with 30 days will be on September 30, 2050.

In 2018...

There were two Blue Moons in 2018. The first one was on January 31 and the second Blue Moon followed on March 31. This was because the preceding month February had only 28 days. The next Blue Moon will be on August 31, 2023.

