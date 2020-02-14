Asteroid larger than any man-made structure to hurl past earth on February 15: NASA

Asteroid larger than any man-made structure to hurl past earth on February 15

Asteroid bigger than any man-made structure is hurling towards earth at a speed of 34,000 miles per hour. NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has said that the 'potentially hazardous' asteroid could come into contact with the earth on February 15 2020, at 6:05 am EST.

NASA has also confirmed that the asteroid will most likely miss Earth by a few million miles.

CNEOS estimates the diameter of the dangerous asteroid to be somewhere around 3,250 feet, making it larger than any man-made structure on earth.

The name given to the asteroid is -- Apollo asteroid. Because of its size and projectile, the asteroid has been labelled as 'potentially dangerous' by NASA.

Another reason why the Apollo asteroid has got NASA worrying is that the asteroid crosses Earth's path twice, which means it has a chance of impact twice.

Thankfully though, the distance by which it is expected to miss earth is approximately 3.6 million miles. While that might sound a lot, it is not, in context of space, it is barely enough for us to not feel it.

Scientists around the world have time and again said that if a gigantic rock like an asteroid was to hit earth in the future it would lead to massive earthquakes and tsunamis, catastrophes of an unprecedented magnitude.

Such an incident will most likely result in the extinction of the human race and every other creature that lives on our dear earth today.