Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Rajasthan Exit Poll Result 2023 Live: Exit Poll results for Rajasthan will be out with the last phase of the Assembly Elections in Telangana getting over today (November 30). Different media organisations will declare the results of various exit polls conducted by them after 6:30 pm. Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram also went for the poll along with Rajasthan. While voting in Chhattisgarh was spread over two phases on November 7 and November 17, voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram took place in a single phase. Rajasthan went to polls on November 25. The results of all the Assembly polls will be declared on December 3. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had put a ban on publishing any exit polls from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30.

When and where to watch Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023?

How many Assembly seats are there in Rajasthan?

There are 200 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan. 34 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state. The term of the present Rajasthan Assembly is from January 15, 2019 to January 14, 2024. Congress party's Ashok Gehlot is the present Chief Minister of the state. The Congress and the BJP are the two important parties in the state. In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party with 100 seats and the incumbent BJP won 73 seats. The Congress under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot formed the government. Gehlot returned as the Chief Minister for the third time. He was the Chief Minister from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013. BJP's Vasundhara Raje Scindia replaced Gehlot in 2003 and 2013 as the Chief Minister.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are a useful tool for gauging voter sentiment following the exercise of their right to vote. One reliable method of predicting the outcome of the election or the final result is to use the election exit polls. Information from voters in various constituencies and areas has been gathered outside polling booths for the exit polls. Opinion polls or surveys are also conducted by various media outlets before to elections.

Opinion surveys are conducted prior to voting, while exit surveys are conducted afterwards. Post-election surveys, often known as exit polls, are used to learn more about the intentions of voters. Prior to the actual counting day, the primary goal of these exit surveys is to ascertain voter preferences. Based on the responses from voters, each of these organisations subsequently releases these exit polls.

What is the process to conduct exit polls?

The majority of media outlets use random sample techniques while conducting exit surveys. Nonetheless, some organisations also choose to ascertain the conclusion through systematic sampling. They ask voters from various age groups, genders, castes, and geographical areas who they supported.