Rajasthan govt takes 'bulldozer action' on shooter Rohit Rathore's house who killed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Photo of Ramveer Jat, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, accused in Gogamedi Murder Case

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: The Rajasthan government today (December 28) took bulldozer action on shooter Rohit Rathore's house who killed the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

The house of Rohit Rathore, one of the men accused in the shooting of Sukhdev Gogamedi, was demolished by authorities on Thursday. The Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation bulldozed Rohit Rathore's house in Khatipura area, saying it was constructed illegally.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in the Shyam Nagar area on December 5 (Tuesday). Seven people, including the two shooters, were arrested in connection with the attack.

The shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, had gone to Gogamedi's house with a third man, Naveen Shekhawat. Fauji and Rathore opened fire at Gogamedi after talking to him for some time and also shot dead Shekhawat.

The accused Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh; Rohit Rathore, a resident of Makrana, Rajasthan; and Udham Singh, a resident of Hisar.

According to the police, Rohit Godara had given the responsibility of carrying out the murder to a criminal named Virendra Chauhan, who had introduced Rohit Rathore and Nitin to each other. After this, this massacre was carried out on December 5 in Jaipur.

ALSO READ:​ NIA to probe Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder case

ALSO READ: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Security guard succumbs to injuries in Jaipur hospital