NIA to probe Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the murder case of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed. Due to the gangster's involvement in the crime, the MHA has handed over the entire case to the anti-terror probing agency.

Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house on December 5 by three men. One of the assailants was also gunned down by his accomplices, police said.

Shooters Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji were arrested in a joint operation of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Rajasthan Police from a hotel in Chandigarh, five days after the incident.

On Facebook, gangster Rohit Godara -- said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang -- has claimed responsibility and said Gogamedi was killed for "backing" his enemies.

The three accused were arrested on December 1. Four cartridges and two magazines were seized from them.

With inputs from PTI

