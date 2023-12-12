Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Security guard succumbs to injuries in Jaipur hospital

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead on December 5.

One more person, who was injured during the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. According to officials, the deceased has been identified as security guard Ajeet Singh. He was undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Shyamnagar in Jaipur on December 5. A day after the incident, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate the murder.

Main accused detained

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, detained three persons, including two main accused, from Chandigarh in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Delhi police said on Sunday. As per the police, the main accused, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, are also among those arrested.

Earlier on December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection to Gogamedi's murder. On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered by two shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod, in an indiscriminate firing at his residence in Shyam Nagar and arrangements were facilitated for Nitin Fauji by the accused Ramveer Singh in Jaipur, said the Jaipur Police Commissioner in an official statement.

One of the assailants, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, as per the police.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind murder

In a Facebook post, gangster Rohit Godara -- said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang -- has claimed responsibility and said Gogamedi was killed for "backing" his enemies.

"We take full responsibility for Gogamedi's murder. He was killed because he used to help our enemies... He used to work to strengthen them," Godara wrote in a Facebook post. Additionally, he also warned his enemies saying, "They would also meet the same fate soon."

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi?

It should be noted here that Gogamedhi was associated with Rashtriya Karni Sena for a long time. After the dispute in the Karni Sena organization a long time ago, he had formed a separate organization by the name of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

He came into the limelight due to the protests in Rajasthan after the Bollywood film Padmavat and the gangster Anandpal encounter case. Many of his videos regarding this issue had also gone viral on social media.

