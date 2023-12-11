Rajasthan Police arrests 'lady don' from Jaipur in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and Lady Don Pooja Saini

Sukhdev Gogamedi murder case: Rajasthan Police have arrested a lady don in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The lady don Pooja Saini was arrested from Jaipur.

What was Pooja Saini's role?

Pooja Saini was responsible for managing the affairs of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara in Rajasthan. Pooja's role involved providing weapons and offering financial assistance prior to the incident. She was also responsible for retrieving weapons after the incident. She was residing in Jaipur with a young man under a fake identity. The police have confiscated multiple fake IDs from Pooja, and the police team is currently questioning her.

Main accused Rohit Rathod and Nitin Fauji arrested

Both the main accused Rohit Rathod and Nitin Fauji have been arrested from Chandigarh. The Delhi Police Crime Branch, in collaboration with the Rajasthan Police, has detained them. The main accused, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji were among those arrested during the joint operation.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said Ramveer Jat, one of the conspirators in the Gogamedi murder case, was arrested on Saturday. According to the police, Ramveer Jat had prepared the groundwork for Nitin Fauji, his friend, in Jaipur ahead of the killing.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder

The incident occurred on December 5 when Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was fatally shot at his residence in Shyam Nagar by two assailants, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod. The arrangements for Nitin Fauji were facilitated by the arrested Ramveer Singh in Jaipur, according to the Jaipur Police Commissioner's official statement.

The commissioner also mentioned that on November 9, Nitin Fauji and his associates fired at the Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and subsequently went into hiding. During this period, Nitin Fauji sent his friend Ramveer to Jaipur on November 19. One of the assailants, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during a confrontation with the police. Additionally, one of Gogamedi's security guards sustained injuries in the crossfire, according to the police.

It also alleged that the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief had been seeking security for the last two years but no help was given to him by the Congress government. Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh has said that no oath-taking ceremony will take place in the state until the killers of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi are encountered. Mincing no words, he further alleged that Ashok Gehlot-led previous government in the state did not provide security to Gogamedi, that is why this incident happened today. The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing assailants firing indiscriminately at Gogamedi.

