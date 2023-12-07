Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Rs 5 lakh each bounty announced on two accused, says Rajasthan DGP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A street wears a deserted look during Rajasthan bandh called out by the supporters of Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi a day after he was shot dead. (File photo)

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: A bounty of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced on two accused involved in the Sukhdev Singh Godamedi case. Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra has informed that a reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for whosoever will give information on the two accused Rohit Singh Rathore and Nitin Fauji.

Earlier, a reward of Rs. 10,000 was declared on both the accused. Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead at his residence on Wednesday.

Right-wing group Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead at his residence on Tuesday by three men. One of the assailants was shot dead by Gogamedi's accomplices during cross-firing, police said.

One of Gogamedi's security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants, who had gone to his house in the Shyam Nagar area on the pretext of meeting him, police said.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for the murder and searches have been launched to trace the two assailants who managed to flee.

According to officials, Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought a report from the DGP on the incident, which was caught on CCTV and triggered protests by Gogamedi's supporters.

In the CCTV footage, the attackers are seen whipping out their weapons and firing indiscriminately at Gogamedi, who is sitting on a couch opposite them and eventually falls down. Before fleeing, one of the assailants shoots a motionless Gogamedi lying on the floor from a close range.

Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

