Sukhdev Gogamedi murder case: Delhi Police Crime Branch detains three, including key accused

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, in collaboration with the Rajasthan Police, has detained three individuals, including the primary suspects, from Chandigarh in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, as announced by the Delhi police on Sunday.

The main accused, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, are reported to be among those arrested during the joint operation, with all three being transported to Delhi.

The incident occurred on December 5 when Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was fatally shot at his residence in Shyam Nagar by two assailants, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod. The arrangements for Nitin Fauji were facilitated by the arrested Ramveer Singh in Jaipur, according to the Jaipur Police Commissioner's official statement.

The commissioner also mentioned that on November 9, Nitin Fauji and his associates fired at the Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and subsequently went into hiding. During this period, Nitin Fauji sent his friend Ramveer to Jaipur on November 19. One of the assailants, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during a confrontation with the police. Additionally, one of Gogamedi's security guards sustained injuries in the crossfire, according to the police.

