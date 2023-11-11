Rajasthan: Sub-inspector arrested for raping minor, BJP slams Congress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Assembly Election: A police sub-inspector has been arrested in Rajasthan after he was accused in rape case of a minor girl in Dausa district. A case was registered against him under relevant sections including POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, officials said.

Meanwhile, Dausa SP Vandita Rana said, "FIR has been registered on the complaint. Investigation is underway... The accused policeman was suspended yesterday and is being arrested, further action will be taken based on the investigation report."

"The case is being investigated by an additional SP-rank officer. The statement of the victim girl has been recorded and further action is being taken," she added.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena visited the spot and demanded justice for the minor.

At a press conference on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited a number of cases of atrocities against women and children, including those involving police and other government officials, to allege that rapists have "high confidence" in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Noting that the child is only four years old and comes from a Dalit family, Poonawalla alleged that the FIR was registered only after protests erupted amid efforts to save the guilty person and remove evidence.

Governor Mishra spoke to DGP Mishra over the phone and also instructed him to ensure proper arrangements for law and order and public safety and to take such incidents seriously.

With inputs from PTI

