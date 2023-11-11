Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan: Sub-inspector arrested for raping minor, BJP slams Congress

Rajasthan: Sub-inspector arrested for raping minor, BJP slams Congress

According to reports, the minor was allegedly lured into a room by sub-inspector and raped on Friday, police said, adding that a report of accused misconduct was sent to the IGP for further action.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2023 18:12 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Assembly Election: A police sub-inspector has been arrested in Rajasthan after he was accused in rape case of a minor girl in Dausa district. A case was registered against him under relevant sections including POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, officials said.

Meanwhile, Dausa SP Vandita Rana said, "FIR has been registered on the complaint. Investigation is underway... The accused policeman was suspended yesterday and is being arrested, further action will be taken based on the investigation report."

"The case is being investigated by an additional SP-rank officer. The statement of the victim girl has been recorded and further action is being taken," she added.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena visited the spot and demanded justice for the minor.

At a press conference on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited a number of cases of atrocities against women and children, including those involving police and other government officials, to allege that rapists have "high confidence" in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Noting that the child is only four years old and comes from a Dalit family, Poonawalla alleged that the FIR was registered only after protests erupted amid efforts to save the guilty person and remove evidence.

Governor Mishra spoke to DGP Mishra over the phone and also instructed him to ensure proper arrangements for law and order and public safety and to take such incidents seriously.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | 'This time Madhya Pradesh has to celebrate three Diwalis': Amit Shah in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Sub News

Latest News