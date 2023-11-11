'This time Madhya Pradesh has to celebrate three Diwalis': Amit Shah in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a road show ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, at Manawar in Dhar district.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday during a poll rally in Badnawar said that this time Madhya Pradesh has to celebrate three Diwalis. One will be celebrated tomorrow, the second will be on December 3, when the BJP government will be formed and the third Diwali should be celebrated on January 22, when Lord Ram Lalla will come to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"...Vote for the development and future of Madhya Pradesh... In eighteen years, the BJP made the road and electricity reach every village...," the Home Minister said.

"...The Congress party has always disrespected Indian culture...On one hand, PM Modi is reviving all the cultural centres of our nation. On the other hand, the Congress party opposes the metro being named after Raja Bhoj and the temple of Sant Ravidas being constructed in Sagar...," Amit Shah said while hitting out at the 'grand old party'.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the release of party's manifesto in Bhopal said that it's the guarantee of PM Modi that the BJP will make its manifesto as road map for the development of Madhya Pradesh and for the welfare of the people of the state.

"I have a feeling of satisfaction when I say that, whatever we thought and said, we tried to fulfill it... When we noticed that girls are killed in the womb... We made the policy like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana," he added.

After the release of the BJP manifesto, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said, "I believe this is the roadmap of establishing Madhya Pradesh as the topmost state in the country and to establish India at the topmost position in the world. We have explained the last 20 years and the preparation for the coming 5 years is also there."

"With the leadership of BJP, Madhya Pradesh changed from 'Bimaru' to 'Bemisal' state and this we will keep this journey from going. In health sector, we have promised of investment of Rs 20,000 crore, for Adivasi people Rs 3,000 crore investment and in every sector, BJP will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights," said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

BJP chief JP Nadda said, "...The state budget has increased by 14 times... The gross state domestic product has increased by 19 times... We believe in the politics of the report card... We have also focused on the last-mile delivery... We did what we said..."

Addressing a poll rally in Narmadapuram, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "...Till 2009-10, blasts used to happen every day in the country...Attacks used to happen in Mumbai and Parliament. Was there no army during that time?...If Congress had taught Pakistan a lesson, thousands of lives would have been saved...PM Modi came to power and we targeted Pakistan twice..."

