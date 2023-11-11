Madhya Pradesh polls: JP Nadda, Shivraj Chouhan release BJP's manifesto

Follow us on Image Source : ANI JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases manifesto ahead of the assembly eelctions.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 : Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Saturday released the manifesto for Madhya Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections. The event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state chief VD Sharma.

After the release of the manifesto, Nadda said, "The state budget has increased by 14 times. The gross state domestic product has increased by 19 times. We believe in the politics of the report card. We have also focused on the last-mile delivery. We did what we said."

Meanwhile, Chouhan said, "It is the guarantee of PM Modi that we will make this manifesto as our road map for the development of Madhya Pradesh and for the welfare of the people of the state. I have a feeling of satisfaction when I say that, whatever we thought and said, we tried to fulfill it. When we noticed that girls are killed in the womb. We made the policy like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana."

Ahead of the release, CM Chouhan said, "Today, the BJP's manifesto is going to be released. The manifesto is the roadmap for a prosperous and developed Madhya Pradesh and welfare of the public. In this tenure, other than the manifesto, we made schemes like the Ladli Bahna Yojana and Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana (Learn and Earn Scheme)."

"The manifesto that will be released today will have a vision of taking Madhya Pradesh forward on the path of progress and development. Be it infrastructure, good health, investment, employment, tourism, rural or urban development or the welfare of every section of the society, be it farmers, poor or women, they will present a vision of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday," the CM said, adding that thereafter the Party would be engaged in work towards completing it.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats while restricting the BJP to 109. The party under Kamal Nath formed a government with the support of BSP, SP, and Independent MLAs.

However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

