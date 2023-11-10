Congress follows 'divide and rule' policy to gain power: PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, has accused the Congress of following 'divide and rule' policy to gain power saying the party has always stood with those who conspire to weaken the country.

"The Congress has always stood with those who openly conspire to weaken the country and the mess created during their regime remains unresolved. The Congress has always followed the concept of divide and rule," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Malwa-Nimar region of the poll-bound state.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said that he used to say that governance should involve honesty and ethics and envisaged Ram Rajya but the Congress during its long years of rule built a fort of corruption and declared Lord Ram as an imaginary character.

"The Congress leaders abuse me day and night and they are wondering how the country's profile is changing on the international stage. This is what is bothering the Congress. Therefore, the Congress wants to spread instability and anarchy in the country."

With inputs from IANS

