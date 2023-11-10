Friday, November 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Our aim is to change lives of daughters and sisters, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of MP Assembly election

Our aim is to change lives of daughters and sisters, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of MP Assembly election

Polling on all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 along with the results of four other states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2023 23:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during
Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public meeting ahead of the State Assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the Assembly election in the state said that their aim is to change the lives of our daughters and sisters.

Campaigning for the forthcoming polls in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We have been making constant efforts to achieve this aim through 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. The money that is being given to women is further contributing towards strengthening the economy of the state."

Amid the festival season, Chief Minister along with his wife purchased a silver coin on the occasion of Dhanteras. 

Meanwhile, the Election Commission today removed two general observers and an expenditure observer deployed for assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram for 'misconduct' and violation of code of ethics, sources said.

ALSO READ | Congress follows 'divide and rule' policy to gain power: PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

ALSO READ | Some Congress leaders hate Lord Ram and 'Hindu' word: Acharya Pramod Krishnam attacks his own party

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Shivraj News

Latest News