Our aim is to change lives of daughters and sisters, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of MP Assembly election

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the Assembly election in the state said that their aim is to change the lives of our daughters and sisters.

Campaigning for the forthcoming polls in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We have been making constant efforts to achieve this aim through 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. The money that is being given to women is further contributing towards strengthening the economy of the state."

Amid the festival season, Chief Minister along with his wife purchased a silver coin on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission today removed two general observers and an expenditure observer deployed for assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram for 'misconduct' and violation of code of ethics, sources said.

