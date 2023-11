Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stone pelting has been reported in Rajasthan's Sikar on day of polling in Assembly election

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Stone pelting has been reported in Rajasthan's Sikar district in Bochiwal Bhawan, Fatehpur Shekhawati regions between two groups as polling for the Assembly election is underway in the state. A heavy police force has been deployed in the affected region.

More to follow...