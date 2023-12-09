Rajasthan horror: Six-year-old girl raped at wedding function in Dausa, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Six-year-old girl raped at wedding function in Rajastan's Dausa

In a blood-curdling incident, a six-year-old was allegedly raped at a wedding function in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Friday.

The parents noticed the matter once they returned home from the funtion and noticed blood stains on the child's clothes on Thurday night. Following this they lodged a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Mahila Thana in Dausa, police said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital here.

Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, they said.

