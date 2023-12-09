Saturday, December 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan horror: Six-year-old girl raped at wedding function in Dausa, probe underway

Rajasthan horror: Six-year-old girl raped at wedding function in Dausa, probe underway

The girl has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, police said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Dausa (Rajasthan) Updated on: December 09, 2023 7:23 IST
Six-year-old girl raped at wedding function in Rajastan's
Image Source : INDIA TV Six-year-old girl raped at wedding function in Rajastan's Dausa

In a blood-curdling incident, a six-year-old was allegedly raped at a wedding function in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Friday.

The parents noticed the matter once they returned home from the funtion and noticed blood stains on the child's clothes on Thurday night. Following this they lodged a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Mahila Thana in Dausa, police said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital here.

Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, they said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra shocker: 8-year-old girl strangled to death for mocking accused, decomposed body found

ALSO READ | Rape accused kills self after throwing acid at victim's daughter as she refuses to withdraw case

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Six News

Latest News