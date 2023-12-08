Maharashtra shocker: 8-year-old girl strangled to death for mocking accused in Palghar, decomposed body found

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC One of the accused in the case is a teenager

In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old girl was strangled to death by two person after she mocked one of them in the Palghar area, Maharashtra.

The decomposed body of an 8-year-old girl was recovered by Police in Vasai area of Palghar, two persons were apprehended, the Pelhar Police said on Friday.

Out of the two accused, a 16-year-old minor has been sent to Child Correctional Home, the official stated.

He added that the father of the accused has been arrested for destroying the evidence.

(With agency inputs)

