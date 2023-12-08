Friday, December 08, 2023
     
  4. Maharashtra shocker: 8-year-old girl strangled to death for mocking accused in Palghar, decomposed body found

Maharashtra shocker: 8-year-old girl strangled to death for mocking accused in Palghar, decomposed body found

The accused and his father tried to cover up the murder and they allegedly decomposed the body of the girl. The police arrested the father of the accused and further inquiry into the case is underway.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Palghar Updated on: December 08, 2023 9:24 IST
One of the accused in the case is a teenager
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC One of the accused in the case is a teenager

In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old girl was strangled to death by two person after she mocked one of them in the Palghar area, Maharashtra. 

The decomposed body of an 8-year-old girl was recovered by Police in Vasai area of Palghar, two persons were apprehended, the Pelhar Police said on Friday. 

Out of the two accused, a 16-year-old minor has been sent to Child Correctional Home, the official stated.

He added that the father of the accused has been arrested for destroying the evidence.

(With agency inputs)

