Delhi: Rape accused throws acid at victim's daughter as she refuses to withdraw case, drinks it himself, dies

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused dies after drinking acid

In a shocking incident, a rape accused on Thursday threw acid at a minor daughter of the victim in the Anand Parbat area as she refused to withdraw the case. The accused killed hiself by drinking the acid from the same bottle, the police said.

A 54-year-old man threw acid at the 17-year-old girl at her in front of her house in the central Delhi area. The accused was already undergoing trial in connection with a rape and was out on bail.

"On Thursday, we received a PCR call regarding an acid attack at our Anand Parbat Police Station," a senior police officer said.

By the time police reached the spot, the girl and the man, identified as Prem Singh, had been rushed to a hospital.

"The injured girl told police that her mother had already got a case of rape registered against Prem Singh and he was out on bail to attend a marriage function at his house," said the police officer.

Police said the girl was discharged from hospital with minor burn injuries.

"On Thursday, at about 7.30 am, Prem Singh threatened the girl to get the rape case withdrawn by her mother. When she refused to do so, Prem Singh threw acid at her and drank it himself too. He died during treatment," he added.

(With PTI inputs)