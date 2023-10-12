'When choice between excellent, best has to be made...': Rajasthan BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore

Rajasthan LoP and BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore has said that BJP is a cadre-based party and that there is nothing to worry about any sort of rebellion. Rathore's statement has come after reports of dissatisfaction in the party after the announcement of candidates and a committee formed for the same.

"When a choice between 'excellent' and 'best' has to be made, a few things come in the minds of the 'excellent'. BJP is a cadre-based party... The party will be in one line and respect the decision of the High Command... There is nothing to worry about as if a rebellion has started... We meet every day and sit down with those who have some pain in their minds... Everyone will work together...," Rajendra Rathore said.

In another statement, Rajendra Rathore said that the Congress party will not be able to win more than 21 seats out of 200.

"This time, we will take out every arrow from the quiver to defeat the Congress. Our MPs are one of these arrows," Rathore said.

Responding to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark that BJP has already accepted defeat by fielding sitting MPs in assembly elections, Rathore said, "Our high command takes decisions after a lot of thought. Seven of the 41 candidates the party has announced (in the first list) are MPs. This is the high command's decision. Such decisions have been taken by the party also in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh."

