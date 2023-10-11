Rajasthan poll date changed from November 23 to November 25 due to 'large scale weddings'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Assembly Election: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday changed the polling date for Rajasthan Assembly Election from November 23 to November 25 due to "large scale weddings".

The polling body in its notification said, "The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan dated 9th October, 2023 along with other States wherein the date of poll for Rajasthan was fixed on 23 November, 2023 (Thursday). Subsequently, representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll."

"The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 (Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)," the polling body said.

More to follow...