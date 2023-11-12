Rajasthan: Tragic road accident claims 4 lives of a family in Bundi

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Car with problems and a red triangle to warn other road users.

In a devastating incident on Sunday morning, a family from Madhya Pradesh met with a tragic end when their car collided with a truck on National Highway 52 in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The collision occurred in the Hindoli police station area as the family was en route to Pushkar. The victims, identified as Devi Singh (50), his wife Maankhor Kanwar (45), his brother Rajaram (40), and his nephew Jitendra (20), all hailing from Gangukhedi village in the Agar-Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives in the early morning accident.

According to Circle Inspector Manoj Sikarwal of the Hindoli police station, the fatal incident unfolded at approximately 12:30 am when the SUV carrying the family collided with a heavy-duty truck from behind near Hindoli town. It appears that the SUV was travelling at high speed, and the truck ahead suddenly applied its brakes, resulting in the collision.

Tragically, three individuals lost their lives at the scene, and the fourth victim, a woman, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital on Sunday morning.

The truck driver involved in the collision fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Authorities are actively pursuing efforts to locate and apprehend the driver.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed in a mortuary, and post-mortem examinations are scheduled to take place later in the day once family members arrive to identify the victims. This tragic incident serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for caution while travelling on highways.

