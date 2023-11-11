Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje corners Congress govt over crimes against women, corruption, paper leaks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during a poll rally ahead of Assembly election in the state.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP leader and Rajasthan former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday targeted the Ashok Gehlot government ahead of the Assembly polls in the state over the rape incident of a minor girl, corruption among other issues.

"...Congress has started giving guarantees... I believe their guarantee means the guarantee of rape, the guarantee of corruption, the guarantee of paper leak...," Raje said during a poll rally.

The BJP trained its guns against the Congress government in Rajasthan over crimes against women after a minor girl was raped. A sub-inspector has been accused in the case. The cop has been suspended and arrested. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Polling in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and results are due for December 3 along with other states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

