Rajasthan Minister Heerala Nagar falls down as stage collapses during felicitation ceremony in Kota | Watch

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the newly appointed minister in the Rajasthan government, Heeralal Nagar escaped unhurt in an accident when the stage he was standing in during an event collapsed in Kota on Thursday. The incident occurred when the minister was being felicitated on the stage during an event in Sangod, the home district of the minister, within the Kota assembly constituency.

While Minister Hiralal Nagar was being welcomed, the stage, weakened by the increased number of people, collapsed suddenly. The video of the incident has also gone viral showing a sudden collapse of the stage. The video shows everyone on the stage, including the minister, falling abruptly, leading to chaos among the people and the local administration.

Minister Nagar escaped unhurt

However, the minister was immediately attended by the people present at the spot. In the accident, around five people, including the village head, sustained injuries and were subsequently taken to the hospital. Later Minister Nagar also visited the hospital to meet the injured people.

Who is Heeralal Nagar?

The formation of the Bhajan Lal government's cabinet in Rajasthan took place on December 30, 2023. In this cabinet, MLA Heeralal Nagar from the Sangod constituency was appointed as the State Minister. He has been given an independent charge. Nagar has been elected as an MLA for the second time and he is well-regarded in the close circles of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Originally from Antana in the Ataru tehsil of Baran district, Nagar resides in Sangod, Kota. Hailing from the robust Nagar community, he became a minister from the OBC category quota.

