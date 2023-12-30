Rajasthan cabinet expansion likely today, THESE MLAs may be inducted as ministers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

Rajasthan: The expansion of the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan is likely to take place today, official sources have said. The newly inducted ministers will take oath at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan at 3.30 pm. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath.

Preparations for the oath ceremony are already underway at the Raj Bhavan. Ahead of the oath-taking, the following MLAs are likely to be inducted as ministers.

Siddhi Kumari

Heera Lal Nagar

Jawahar Singh Bedam

Lal Dilawar

Shailesh Singh

Jhabar Singh Kharra Madan

Hemant Meena

Deepti Kiran Maheshwari

Jogeshwar Garg

Mahant Pratap Puri

Shrichand Kripalani

Kirodi Lal Meena

A while ago, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma paid a courtesy visit to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Among the probables, Kirori Lal Meena, is one of the most prominent leaders of the eastern region of Rajasthan. Hindutva face and Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath is also expected to be a part of the Cabinet.

Among the women leaders, all eyes were on Anita Bhadel, Deepti Maheshwari and first-time MLA Nauksham Chaudhary. Jitendra Gothwal and senior MLA Madan Dilawar from the Dalit community could also be made ministers.

Senior MLAs of the Rajput community like Pushpendra Singh Ranaut and Siddhi Kumari are hopeful of becoming ministers.

Meanwhile, the Brahmin community leaders are also hopeful of getting a seat or two in the Cabinet. According to sources, names of MLAs like Sanjay Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Jethanand Vyas among others are making the rounds.

An analyst said that in the new Cabinet, most of the attention is likely to be given to representation to the Jat community.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma travelled to Delhi to meet the BJP high-command ahead of the Cabinet expansion. The BJP stormed to power in the state, securing 115 seats in the 200-member House on December 3.

After nine days, the party declared first-time MLA Sharma as chief minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Ministers portfolios in newly formed CM Mohan Yadav-led govt may be announced today