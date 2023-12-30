Madhya Pradesh: Ministers portfolios in newly formed CM Mohan Yadav-led govt may be announced today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla during the Winter session of MP Assembly, in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh: After Chhattisgarh, the announcement of portfolios to ministers in the newly formed Madhya Pradesh government may take place today, sources said.

Speculations are around that after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Delhi visit, ministers may be handed over their portfolios. Before going to Delhi, CM Mohan Yadav had met BJP's state General Secretary Hitanand Sharma.

Mohan Yadav took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 13. On December 25, the first cabinet expansion took place.

Ministers await portfolios

Almost a month after assembly election results were announced on December 3, the wait for the portfolio of the cabinet ministers of Madhya Pradesh is still awaited.

Bharatiya Janata Party elevated three-time MLA Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister on December 11. He along with his deputies took oath on December 13.

Two weeks later, 28 MLAs were sworn in as ministers in Mohan Yadav's cabinet, which consists of 18 council of ministers and 10 state ministers on December 25.

However, wait for the portfolio of new council of ministers is getting longer in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is visiting Delhi frequently to meet the BJP top leadership.

Yadav visited Delhi again on Thursday evening - the fourth time in last one week. Yadav's frequent visit to Delhi is being judged or speculated differently as many claimed some heavyweights racing to top ministries.

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh were of the view that the decision of allocating portfolio to the council ministers likely to be made by end of this month and from January 1, the state government would be fully operational.

Until then, Yadav is making all efforts to get everything streamlined for the smooth running of the administration.

Some top bureaucrats have been reshuffled and Yadav has met every senior politician of his party, even those who lost the election.

