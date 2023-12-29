Chhattisgarh Cabinet: CM Vishnu Deo Sai distributes portfolios, appoints OP Chaudhary as finance minister

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Cabinet expansion: In a major development in Chhattisgarh’s political domain, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday assigned portfolios to nine ministers in his newly formed cabinet.

According to a gazette notification issued by the CMO, Vishnu Deo Sai has retained the General Administration Department, Mineral Resources, Energy, Public Relations, Commercial Tax (Excise), and Transport. He will also hold all other unallocated portfolios.

The Finance Ministry, a pivotal portfolio with a significant impact on the state's economic policies, has been assigned to OP Chaudhary. Meawnhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has been appointed as the Home Minister. Apart from this, he has also been given the responsibility of technical education and employment. Deputy CM Arun Sao has been given Public Works, Law and Urban Administration.

Women and child development and social welfare has been allocated to the only women minister, Laxmi Rajwade, in Vishnu Deo Sai Cabinet.

Check full list here:

Image Source : INDIA TVHere's full list portfolios allocation

Assembly Election Results 2023:

The BJP came back to power in the state by ousting the Congress in the Assembly polls held on November 7 and 17. Results were declared on December 3. The BJP won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly, while the Congress emerged victorious on 35 seats, down from the 68 it won in the 2018 edition.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion: Nine BJP MLAs take oath as ministers in Vishnu Sai's govt

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Cabinet to be expanded today | List of 9 BJP MLAs to be inducted as ministers