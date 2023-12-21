Chhattisgarh Cabinet to be expanded today | List of 9 BJP MLAs to be inducted as ministers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chairs a cabinet meeeting in Nava Raipur

Chhattisgarh Cabinet expansion: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet will be expanded on Friday (December 22) with the induction of nine ministers, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said in Raipur today (December 21).

Nine MLAs will be sworn in as ministers at the Raj Bhavan at around 11:45 am, CM Deo told media on Thursday.

Brijmohan Agrawal, Ramvichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyambihari Jaiswal, OP Chaudhary, Tank Ram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade will take oath as ministers, CM Sai added.

Here is the list of MLAs who will take oath:

Brijmohan Agrawal Ramvichar Netam Dayaldas Baghel Kedar Kashyap Lakhanlal Dewangan Shyambihari Jaiswal OP Chaudhary Tank Ram Verma Laxmi Rajwade

Portfolio allocation in Chhattisgarh:

"Very soon portfolios will be allotted. One more cabinet berth will be filled later," CM Sai told media. Chhattisgarh can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Currently, the cabinet has three members- chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and two deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma. They were sworn in on December 13 (Wednesday).

Kiran Singh Deo appointed as Chhattisgarh State President:

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Kiran Singh Deo as its State President in Chhattisgarh. The party's national general secretary, Arun Singh, issued a notice in this regard.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's National President, JP Nadda, has appointed Kiran Singh Deo as the Chhattisgarh party president. The appointment will come into force with immediate effect," the party said today (December 21).

Deo was pitted against Congress's Jateen Jaiswal from the Jagdalpur assembly constituency, and the former secured victory by a margin of 29,834 votes. Deo kicked off his political career by being a part of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Jagdalpur is the only unreserved seat in the Bastar region. He is set to replace Arun Sao, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Along with Sao, Vijay Sharma also took the oath as the Deputy CM. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh that went to polls last month, the BJP bagged 54 seats, while the Congress's tally was reduced to 35.

Assembly Election Results 2023:

The BJP came back to power in the state by ousting the Congress in the Assembly polls held on November 7 and 17. Results were declared on December 3. The BJP won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly, while the Congress emerged victorious on 35 seats, down from the 68 it won in the 2018 edition.

