Chhattisgarh: 'Determined to fulfill 'Modi Ki Guarantee' for prosperity of farmers,' says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Raipur

Chhattisgarh news: 'Modi Ki Guarantee' has been finally approved in the state of Chhattisgarh today (December 21). The government has issued an order to purchase 21 quintals of paddy per acre on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh CM on 'Modi ki guarantee' scheme:

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai today posted on his social media account X (formerly known as twitter) and said, "Prosperous farmers, happy Chhattisgarh. Our government is determined to fulfill the guarantee given by Prime Minister Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji for the prosperity of the farmers of Chhattisgarh."

"Taking steps in this direction, we have fulfilled our promise to our farmer friends to purchase 21 quintals of paddy per acre. Farmers who have sold paddy earlier will also benefit from this," CM Vishnu Deo Sai added.

Kiran Singh Dev appointed as Chhattisgarh State President:

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Kiran Singh Dev as its State President in Chhattisgarh. The party's national general secretary, Arun Sao, issued a notice in this regard.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's National President, JP Nadda, has appointed Kiran Singh Dev as the Chhattisgarh party president. The appointment will come into force with immediate effect," the party said today (December 21).

Dev was pitted against Congress's Jateen Jaiswal from the Jagdalpur assembly constituency, and the former secured victory by a margin of 29,834 votes. Dev kicked off his political career by being a part of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Jagdalpur is the only unreserved seat in the Bastar region. He is set to replace Arun Sao, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Along with Sao, Vijay Sharma also took the oath as the Deputy CM. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh that went to polls last month, the BJP bagged 54 seats, while the Congress's tally was reduced to 35.

ALSO READ: Kiran Singh Deo appointed BJP Chhattisgarh state chief, to replace Arun Sao: Who is he?

ALSO READ: Ex-CM Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh assembly speaker's post, Baghel extends support