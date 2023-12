Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP candidate Kiran Singh Deo (Centre) celebrates his victory in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Jagdalpur. (File photo)

Chhattisgarh: Former Jagdalpur city Mayor Kiran Singh Deo has been appointed as BJP's state chief. He will replace incumbent chief Arun Sao.

Deo won the Jagdalpur constituency in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Jateen Jaiswal with a margin of 29,834 votes.

Kiran Singh served as the former state general secretary of the Chhattisgarh BJP and was also the former Mayor of Jagdalpur City.

