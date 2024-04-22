Rajasthan: Son kills bed-ridden father after argument, sits beside body for hours

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Kota: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his bedridden father following an argument in Rajasthan's Kota, then remained seated beside the body for several hours until his mother returned home, said police on Monday.

The police have arrested Mahaveer Meghwal, the son of the deceased, who is purportedly struggling with drug addiction and mental instability, in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Railway Colony police station on Sunday morning. However, it was not until the evening that the matter was brought to light when the deceased's wife returned home and discovered her son seated beside her husband's body.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police retrieved the body and conducted a post-mortem examination on Monday morning. Subsequently, the body was returned to the deceased's family members.

Accused attacked father with axe handle

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Dayaram Meghwal, aged 60, who had been suffering from illness and confined to his bed for a long time.

Circle Officer Pankaj Yadav from Railway Colony said that the accused allegedly attacked his father with the axe handle during an argument in the morning, killing him on the spot. The accused then remained seated next to the body until his mother, who works as a daily wage labourer, returned home in the evening

Yadav said that during interrogation, the accused, who is purportedly grappling with drug addiction and mental instability, provided inconsistent statements.

Mahaveer has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and investigations are ongoing, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

